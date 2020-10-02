Quebec gives $50M to theatres, artists amid second wave closures
Funds will be divided among more than 500 venues and artists, government says
The Quebec government will be providing an additional $50 million in grants to theatres and their employees across the province, Premier François Legault and Culture Minister Nathalie Roy announced Friday.
The funds will be distributed among show runners, technical crews, staff and artists.
The latest announcement comes after theatres in red zones, including greater Montreal, the Quebec City area, and the Chaudière-Appalaches region were forced to shut down until at least Oct. 28, as the province faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Even when they were open, theatres were only able to greet a portion of their usual audience members. I know that for many artists, it's contact with the public that fuels them. We understand and we will not let you down," Legault said in a release.
The $50 million will go toward helping the venues refund ticket prices and will be doled out from now until March 31, 2021. This funding is in addition to the $250 million the government announced for the cultural sector last June.
The funds will also go toward compensating show runners for a portion of their production costs on cancelled shows.
Music and theatre venues will be able to receive up to the equivalent of 75 per cent of lost revenue. The funds granted may also change depending on what limits public health officials impose on the venues over the coming months, the government said.
