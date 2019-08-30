Ex-deputy Quebec premier, accused in water-treatment plant contract, sees some charges dropped

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions has dropped the majority of the charges against former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau, accused in connection with a contract awarded for a water-treatment plant more than a decade ago.

The charges include fraud, corruption and conspiracy.

Normandeau, a former Liberal MNA, is still facing three charges out of the original eight, including breach of trust and fraud against the government.

Prosecutor Richard Rougeau said the remaining charges more accurately represent "the nature of the actions alleged against the accused."

Normandeau was charged, along with several others, in connection with the contract for a treatment plant in Boisbriand in 2007.

According to public documents, Normandeau — who was municipal affairs minister at the time — overruled the advice of senior bureaucrats to award the $11-million contract to engineering firm Roche.

Roche also did fundraising for Normandeau during her time as an MNA and Liberal party candidate.

Normandeau's name came up frequently at the Charbonneau Commission, the province's corruption inquiry.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Her lawyer, Maxime Roy, said Friday the DPCP offered no clear explanation on why it had dropped more than half the charges against her.

He said he hopes this is the first step in ending a lengthy ordeal for his client.