Ex-deputy Quebec premier Nathalie Normandeau requests second stay of proceedings

For the second time, lawyers representing Nathalie Normandeau have filed a motion to stay the proceedings against her, saying it is taking too long to go to trial.

Police arrested the former Liberal MNA and ex-deputy premier of Quebec in 2016.

She is accused of breach of trust, corruption in municipal affairs and fraud against the government related to a contract for a water-treatment plant in Boisbriand, Que.

In a letter, Normandeau says she has been collaborating with authorities in the hopes of speeding up the procedure.

She says she has nothing to hide and has always wanted to go to trial, but the delays are cruel and inhumane.

Normandeau says that is why her lawyers will try to have the case thrown out, citing the Supreme Court's Jordan ruling.

The ruling set limits on the duration of court proceedings: 18 months from the time charges are laid for provincial court cases (30 months if there is a preliminary inquiry) and 30 months for more serious and complex cases heard in Superior Court.

Normandeau first applied to have the proceedings stayed in 2017, but the request was rejected.