Head of Quebec CEGEP placed on paid leave following toxic workplace allegations

The campus director for Champlain College Lennoxville has been placed on temporary paid leave effective immediately following allegations of psychological harassment and a motion of non-confidence from the teachers' union.

The resolution came during a special meeting of the Champlain Regional College's board of governors on Wednesday evening. It follows CBC's investigation into ongoing hearings about Nancy Beattie at Quebec's labour tribunal.

Board chair Matthew Mazur read out the resolution, stating that the board will provide a paid leave of absence until the "conclusions of the different investigations are brought to the board of governors."

According to a letter obtained by CBC, Quebec's Minister of Higher Education has launched an investigation into the management and finances at Champlain College Lennoxville and the regional college as a whole.

Four people who reported to Beattie at the college have testified against her under oath at the Tribunal administratif du travail, including one person who is the plaintiff in the case.

During the hearings, several current and former employees at the college — which is located in the Lennoxville borough of Sherbrooke, Que. — said the working environment made it difficult for them to do their jobs. Some testified that they felt humiliated and experienced challenges when they tried to escalate complaints.

Employees say they brought up concerns about Beattie and Poitras to human resources. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Mazur said on Wednesday that it is the responsibility of the board to ensure the college and its constituent colleges "fulfil their obligations to maintain a safe and healthy workplace for all."

Champlain College Lennoxville is one of three campuses under Champlain Regional College.

On Dec. 14, union members overwhelmingly approved a resolution of non-confidence against Beattie "signifying a unified call for action on pressing concerns within the institution," said the Syndicat de l'Enseignement du Collège Champlain Lennoxville (SECCL) in a statement.

While the motion was not binding, the union said it highlighted the "collective concerns regarding governance and management."

At the start of Wednesday's meeting, the board read the union's motion which stated that failures in leadership and mismanagement have been "ongoing for many years."

In the board's resolution, they said the director general of Champlain Regional College will work with the director of constituent college Lennoxville to ensure a smooth transition.

Beattie was present at the board meeting, which was held online.