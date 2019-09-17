Quebec International Relations Minister Nadine Girault being treated for lung cancer
Girault, appearing alongside Premier François Legault, said the diagnosis was especially shocking because she has never smoked and always led a healthy lifestyle.
Quebec's minister of international relations, Nadine Girault, says she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Girault appeared alongside Premier François Legault Tuesday morning to announce that she would be taking on a lighter agenda as a result.
She said the diagnosis was especially shocking because she has never smoked and always led a healthy lifestyle.
"It's been difficult for my family and I," she said. "This illness has been like a thief. It turns everything upside down."
Girault, 60, said the first treatments for the cancer have gone well.
"It's my new reality and life goes on," she said.
On Aug. 30, Legault had announced the minister would be taking some time off for health reasons.
