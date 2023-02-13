Nadine Girault, who served as minister under CAQ government, dies at 63

Nadine Girault, a cabinet minister during the Coalition Avenir Québec's first four years in power, has died, Premier François Legault announced Monday. .

Girault was 63.

"I am so sad to learn of the passing of our former colleague and friend Nadine Girault," Legault wrote in a tweet.

The premier also described her as "a passionate, determined, endearing woman."

Je suis tellement triste d'apprendre le décès de notre ancienne collègue et amie Nadine Girault. Nadine était une femme passionnée, déterminée, attachante. Elle a entrepris, comme ministre des Relations internationales, le virage économique de nos délégations à l’étranger. <a href="https://t.co/vMfo4HHInS">pic.twitter.com/vMfo4HHInS</a> —@francoislegault

A Coalition Avenir Québec member from 2018 to 2022, Girault served as minister of international relations and francophonie. In June 2020, she added to her workload when became the province's immigration minister.

She also served as the MNA for the Bertrand riding in the Laurentians.

She did not seek re-election during last year's provincial election campaign. Girault had stepped away from her functions last summer as a result of her diagnosis with lung cancer in 2019.