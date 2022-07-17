Quebec TV personality Nadège St-Philippe has died

Nadège St-Philippe, a prominent TV host and weather presenter on Quebec's TVA television network since 2006, died Saturday evening, after she had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in her life late last year.

Tributes poured in Sunday from several other Quebec television personalities and public figures, as they became aware of St-Philippe's passing.

"A true ray of sunshine, Nadège was known for her great kindness and generosity. For more than 15 years, (her personality) left a mark on our audience and the members of our team," TVA said in a news release.

In March, St-Philippe posted on her Instagram account that she'd had to put her professional activities on hold some months earlier, in December 2021, to undergo a first chemotherapy treatment in January.

She said she had first been diagnosed with a cancer 10 years ago.

TVA said in its statement that St-Philippe had, through social media, "wanted to keep the privileged bond she had with viewers as she fought the tough battle, with resilience." It did not specify her age.

Beyond her career in television, St-Philippe was also a personal trainer and had launched a line of jewlery.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted her condolences Sunday.

"What sad news," Plante wrote. "A young woman who has left us much too soon. My thoughts are with Nadège's family today. My profound and sincere condolences to all her loved ones."

Quelle triste nouvelle. Voilà une jeune femme talentueuse qui nous quitte beaucoup trop tôt. Mes pensées sont avec la famille de Nadège aujourd’hui. Mes profondes et sincères condoléances à tous ses proches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/NFPb3IHvTE">https://t.co/NFPb3IHvTE</a> —@Val_Plante

Quebec Premier François Legault wrote, also on Twitter, that St-Philippe's "presence shined in Quebec and we will miss her."

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade also tweeted her condolences to St-Philippe's friends and family, calling her death a great "sadness."

Yves Poirier, one of the TV news channel's most well-known journalists working in the field, tweeted a photo of St-Philippe, saying, "Farewell beautiful Nadège."

Michel Jean, a Quebec author and TV host, shared a hearfelt tribute, saying St-Philippe's death has been heartbreaking.

"My friend. You were filled with light and life. Behind your soft smile, hid the heart of a lion. A strength, anchored in pride for your roots," Jean wrote.

Mon amie. Tu étais remplie de vie et de lumière. Derrière la douceur de ton sourire se cachait un coeur de lionne. Un force, ancrée dans la fierté de tes origines. Ton départ me brise le coeur Nadège. Toutes mes pensées à ton mari, ta famille et ta communauté. <a href="https://t.co/ov5LgFNu1x">pic.twitter.com/ov5LgFNu1x</a> —@micheljean5

