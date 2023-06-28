Breathe easy: N95 masks being distributed as air quality concerns continue

Health authorities in eastern Montreal are set to distribute N95 masks to those who are vulnerable to poor air quality from the large-scale fires in northern Quebec.

Establishments in Montérégie and Gatineau have also announced a targeted distribution of N95 masks due to the smoke particles.

According to an internal memo distributed Tuesday to managers and employees of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional public health authority "recommends staying indoors and distribution of N95 masks to the targeted groups of vulnerable people below who will have to go outside [...]: people with asthma; heart conditions; people with respiratory problems such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis; seniors and pregnant women."

WATCH | How risky is high risk when it comes to air quality?

How risky is high risk when it comes to air quality? Duration 2:42 When the air is murky and muggy, here's what you need to know and what you should pay attention to.

Dr. Réal Barrette, a family physician and medical director at the Center of Expertise in Chronic Diseases for the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, expects other institutions will follow suit.

"Given the episodes of poor air quality, we can expect an expanded distribution in Montreal of N95 masks to people who have to be exposed to smog, especially for vulnerable people," he said.

Public health authorities met on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Quebec had 37 million N95 masks and 8 million KN95 masks in April. The province spent $53 million in 2022-23 to buy N95 masks.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada forecasts indicated that the air quality would remain acceptable until Thursday in southern Quebec.