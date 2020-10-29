Montréal-Nord high school teacher suspended after using N-word in class

A high school teacher in Montréal-Nord has been suspended after a video surfaced last week showing him repeatedly using the N-word during an online class.

Since then, several other students and former students at Henri-Bourassa High School have come forward with complaints about Vincent Ouellette's behaviour, including allegations that he regularly made Islamophobic comments and would jokingly do Nazi salutes.

The Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île says a Montreal North teacher has been suspended and an investigation into the allegations is underway.

"Inclusion, equity and caring are at the heart of our educational mission and no form of discrimination can be tolerated in our establishments," Antoine El-Khoury, director of the service centre, said in a statement late Wednesday.

El-Khoury said he wants to assure current students and graduates and the community of Montréal-Nord that the matter is being taken seriously.

The service centre as well as Ouellette's union have said he wouldn't comment.

In the online class, Ouellette, a history teacher, uses the N-word in both French and English. He appears to be a discussing the term's usage in history and the controversy at the University of Ottawa.

Students and former students have since created a Facebook page and a video detailing further allegations against Ouellette.

Henri-Bourassa High School, located in one of the city's most diverse neighbourhoods, is home to roughly 2,300 students.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.