Montréal-Nord high school teacher captured on video repeatedly using N-word in class

A Montreal high school teacher is being called out after using the N-word multiple times during an online class discussion captured on video.

CBC News has only seen short clips of the video, but it appears to be a discussion on the term's usage in history, and more recently, the controversy at the University of Ottawa.

The man in the video, who appears to be white, has been identified as a teacher at Henri-Bourassa High School in Montréal-Nord.

He appears to be leading the online high school class during which he uses the N-word multiple times in both French and English.

"I was appalled. I was astounded that he just felt so comfortable using it, almost as if it wasn't the first time he was saying this word," said Marlyne Désir, who posted segments of the video to Instagram where they quickly drew attention.

Her sister is a student at Henri-Bourassa and showed her the video earlier this week.

Désir said the teacher made reference to the hotly disputed suspension of a University of Ottawa professor, who used the N-word in class last month.

Earlier this week, Premier Francois Legault criticized the school for the decision and warned of "censorship police."

In another portion of the video, the teacher references a monologue by Quebec author Yvon Deschamps, the title of which contains the N-word. The teacher names the full title of the monologue, including the N-word in English.

"To me, it's crazy to see and hear to see a white person using this word like this," said Désir.

"I understand it was in an academic setting, but to still see a white person — someone's white mouth saying these words — I was taken aback. It was wrong to me."

In an emailed statement, the director of the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Ile said the Henri-Bourassa school's administration and the CSSPI are aware of the video.

"We take the situation seriously and actions have been taken to shed light on these events, which are occurring in a particularly delicate context," said Valérie Biron.

"Inclusion, equity and benevolence are at the heart of the CSSPI's educational mission and no form of discrimination can be tolerated in our establishments."

A spokesperson for Quebec's education minister, however, did not condemn the incident. Geneviève Côté said that restricting vocabulary and limiting professional judgment sends a dangerous signal.

"Freedom of expression is fundamental in our society and we must do everything to ensure that it is respected in our educational institutions," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe that we should not limit the words of teachers, regardless of the grade level."

A heavy burden for high school students, says expert

Even without knowing the context of the class, Dr. Myrna Lashley said the teacher's choice of words was "somewhat provocative" especially given the timing.

Lashley, an assistant professor of psychiatry at McGill University, is a former director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. She also serves as a consultant to governments, schools and police departments on race-related matters.

Watching the video excerpts left her concerned that a high school school teacher is unable to get his point across without resorting to using the words in question.

"I think that when you're dealing with high school students, it's a whole different ball game," she said.

"I'm not saying they don't understand. I'm just saying, it's a bigger burden to put on their shoulders to interact in a way that looks at the subtleties of language and the subtleties of the genesis of this word."

If the word is going to be used, she said it is important that a discussion is held before hand — warning students about the structure of the class and the possible use of the word.

"If they say 'this going to be too painful for us,' come to an agreement on what word they would prefer to use and still get the concept across," Lashley said.

"This is a very delicate thing."

