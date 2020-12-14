My holiday recipe: A Greek New Year's cake with a surprise inside

Every year, many Greek households will whip up a vasilopita for New Year's Day, and even though extended families won't be holding large celebrations, food can still bring people together.

For Helen and Billie Bitzas, the sister duo behind the Mia Kouppa food blog, this means physically delivering holiday food to their parents' doorstep.

"Every weekend, Helen or I will make something that they wouldn't make for just themselves," said Billie.

This is something they've been doing throughout December, making extra food and dropping it off for their parents.

But the sisters don't have the market cornered on custom delivery. Their parents have been doing the same thing.

"During the week when we work, they often will tell us to drive by and they've left something at their door for us to have for supper."

"It keeps them busy too," added Helen. "They're doing it to help us, of course, but they're doing it to help pass their time. They both love to cook."

For the Bitzas family, exchanging food and recipes is not new.

Several years ago, the sisters started the food blog Mia Kouppa to preserve and demystify their family recipes and note everything down scientifically.

'A beautiful tradition'

When it comes to Christmas baking, vasilopita is a staple for the Bitzas and many others.

"Anyone who is Greek will certainly either have made it, have had it, or has heard of it," said Billie. "Plus it's a recipe that has a really beautiful tradition to it."

The recipe is easy for beginners and traditional as a New Years Day treat. (Submitted by Mia Kouppa)

The cake is made on New Years Day in order to commemorate St. Basil and it usually has a coin inserted into it which one lucky person will find.

"Growing up our parents would make it every year," said Billie.

"As kids it was always with great excitement and anticipation that my dad would cut and hand it out. As you're eating your piece, you have to carefully make sure that you don't swallow a coin. And then whoever finds the coin has good luck for the year."

Traditionally the cutting of the cake is done in a particular order. The first piece is cut and saved for Christ, the second for St. Basil, and the third for the less fortunate.

Then, a piece of vasilopita is cut for each member of the family and offered to the oldest person present, then down to the youngest.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups (525 grams) sifted all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

pinch of salt

1 cup (225 grams) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups (400 grams) white granulated sugar

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon orange rind, tightly packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons (30 ml) cognac or brandy

1 cup (250 ml) milk

Approximately 1/3 cup (45 grams) icing sugar, for dusting on top of the vasilopita

Directions