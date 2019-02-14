MusiquePlus to go off the air in August

The day the music died will come to MusiquePlus, the erstwhile star-making Quebec music specialty channel, in August.

The station's parent media company, Groupe V Media, says in its place, it will launch a new channel targeting women.

"It's a fundamental trend in the industry that led us to make this decision," said Dimitri Gourdin, Groupe V Media's executive vice-president and head of corporate strategy.

"There was a relaunch of MusiquePlus, developing three other pillars alongside music: humour, reality TV and series. But the numbers spoke for themselves. That relaunch did not live up to our expectations."

MusiquePlus is shutting down after more than 30 years on the air. (Radio-Canada)

MusiquePlus, established in 1986, was the launching pad for many Quebec stars, including Véronique Cloutier, Anne-Marie Withenshaw, Claude Rajotte and Sonia Benezra.

Its downtown Montreal studio has hosted countless local and international artists, and the corner of Ste-Catherine and Bleury streets was frequently jammed with hordes of fans.

But its audience share has dwindled to around one per cent.

