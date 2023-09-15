New public square that doubles as a musical stage opens in Montréal-Nord

With a colourful mural serving as the backdrop, a new, outdoor venue for community events, musical shows and performances opened in Montréal-Nord on Friday.

"The faces of the kids, you could see that they were full of joy, that's absolutely wonderful," said Raphael Payare, music director with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM).

"They will become whatever they want to become in the future, but that feeling of community, of respect, of harmony, that will never leave them."

Payare was among those inaugurating the public square, which is dedicated to the musical development and the quality of life of everybody in the borough.

Called Place de la musique DO-RÉMI, it is located at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Monselet Street, adjacent to the Saint-Rémi Annexe school. Since 2016, this school has hosted a musical program for children initiated by the OSM, the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île and the Université de Montréal.

The program allows some 200 children age four and five to receive daily musical training.

In a city news release, the square is described as being in the heart of an area rich with shops and seniors' residences. It was formerly a patch of asphalt, but now there are newly planted trees as well as a rainwater filtration and collection system.

There is even a small stage for performances.

"It is part of our vision of development and beautification of the surroundings of Pie-IX Boulevard for the greatest benefit of the residents of Montréal-Nord," said borough mayor Christine Black, in the news release.

Black told CBC News that the new space will make "a very big difference for the kids here in Montréal-Nord."

The Montreal Symphony's music for children program, called Musique aux enfants, is dedicated to exposing kids to cultural arts. Kids learn about music through the program, and participate in events such as singing for the community. It was started by Kent Nagano, conductor emeritus of the OSM.

The mural at DO-RÉMI was painted by the artist Astro. It is titled Symphonie and is meant to show the joy in sharing music. It was funded by grants from Montreal and the provincial government.

"The mural reflects what's going on inside the school's walls," said Geneviève Bigonnesse, who runs the Musique aux enfants program. "It's a happy atmosphere with a lot of music, and the kids laughing."

Maxime Lataille, spokesperson for the symphony, said the orchestra's involvement with the school has played an important role in the community as it brings children of all languages and backgrounds together for something that they can all share — music.

"We see the results and impacts every day," he said. "We see a transformation. Kids arrive here in Quebec and don't speak French or English, and with music they will come out of their shell and have confidence."