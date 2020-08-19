Teachers, parents lobby for music classes this fall, despite COVID-19

Quebec students will start heading back to school next week, but for many, music classes will be a thing of the past.

Teaching music during a pandemic can be a challenge. It's difficult to distance band members in a classroom and singing is considered a high-risk activity because it can generate more respiratory particles than talking.

Still, for parents like Ming Li, music is a priority and he doesn't know yet if his daughter Xu-An's school will offer in-person classes this fall.

For now, he's grateful for the online lessons she's enjoying.

"It takes a lot of patience, but we're thankful her teacher is very encouraging and very understanding," Li said. He's hoping her passion for the violin prevails.

Marianne Roy-Chevarier has seen firsthand how difficult it is to teach music virtually. The piano teacher has even published a parody of giving music lessons online during COVID-19.

"Of course the video is exaggerated, but I was surprised that so many people said they were experiencing what I was joking about," she said.

Roy-Chevarier used to teach music at Pierre-Laporte high school. But since the school downsized its music program two years ago, she teaches privately.

Forced to move her classes online during the lockdown, Roy-Chevarier is not sure it will be sustainable in the long run.

She says 15 out of her 25 students have told her they may not continue lessons in September if they can only have online music classes.

"I heard a lot of 'I can't practise because my sister is doing her homework,'" Roy-Chevarier said, noting that it's difficult for students to practise, even in a good rehearsal space.

"Some of my students don't have a good piano at all and it's really hard for them to find the motivation to go and spend 30 minutes."

Petition for music in schools

Teachers have launched a petition calling on the provincial government to protect music programs in schools following Education Minister Jean-François Roberge's back-to-school announcement on Aug. 10.

According to Isabelle Plante, president of the Quebec Music Educators Association, teachers are still waiting for the ministry to provide clear guidelines on what they're allowed to do in classrooms given the health measures.

"We're confident that we can teach music, and we need to teach music," Plante said. "While we may need to be physically distanced, music allows us to be socially connected, and I think that's what everybody needs."

A different approach

To respect sanitary measures, high school band teacher Yannick Turcotte says teachers should prioritize developing students' appreciation for musical works and creativity instead of their performance skills, three competencies listed in the Quebec music education program .

High school band teacher Yannick Turcotte, who teaches students with special needs, says music education is instrumental for fostering student success. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

"The government invested $20 million to encourage kids to stay in schools, and one of the solutions to keeping them in school is music classes," Turcotte said. "It's the interpretation of principals of the school, saying it's too dangerous. The unions of teachers don't cut the courses, it's really the principals that make cuts without discussing with music teachers."

In anticipation of the start of classes, Turcotte has rehearsed with fellow teachers outdoors and is drawing inspiration from how professional musicians perform in groups while physically distancing.