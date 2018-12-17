Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu woman

A Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Laurie Anne Grenier.

Vincent Boucher, 24, appeared in court in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Monday afternoon.

Local police found Grenier's body Saturday at around 6:45 pm in a home on Bouthilier Street, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which is listed as Boucher's address on court documents.

Investigators said they found signs of violence on her body.

Boucher's lawyer, Alexandre Tardif said he believed his client and the victim were a couple and lived together.

Officers arrested Boucher on Sunday in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians north of Montreal.

Boucher did not enter a plea and will be back in court on Jan. 21.

He has been ordered not to have any contact with Grenier's family.