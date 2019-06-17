Montreal artist creates mural in memory of 8-year-old boy hit by car in Saint-Henri
Artist Matthew Cadoch created the design using images from the boy's sketchbook
A new mural has popped up in Saint-Henri honouring the memory of Liam Aglat-Clayman, an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in July.
The mural, created by Montreal artist Matthew Cadoch, is based off the designs found in Liam's sketchbook.
"When I got in touch with Liam's family, Liam's mom showed me his sketchbooks and I was blown away by his creativity, especially at his age," said Cadoch.
"I was really inspired by his artwork. I decided that I wanted to paint a mural of his drawings."
The boy's family told Cadoch that Liam had expressed interest in becoming an artist and even doing a mural. Cadoch said he saw this as an opportunity to fulfil that dream.
The mural is located at the intersection of Notre-Dame Street Ouest and Bérard Street in Saint-Henri. The wall was donated by local merchant Herman Alves and money for the materials was raised via crowdfunding.
For the family, the mural serves as a reminder of Liam's creativity and personality.
"It means a great deal," said Veronique Aglat, Liam's mother. "It's like he's alive this week through Matt's art. It's also a reminder that life is short and even if you only live eight years, sometimes you can leave something behind."
With files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio
