Several injured after pile-up involving dozens of cars on highway in Mauricie

Several people are injured, at least one seriously, after about 30 vehicles were involved in a pile-up on Highway 40 East, near Yamachiche in Mauricie, on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police were called to a multi-vehicle collision between kilometre 175 and 176, west of Trois-Rivières, according to a release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police said several people were injured, with one suffering more serious injuries. Police did not specify the number of injuries.

The SQ said the collision may have begun when a heavy truck jackknifed. Harsh road conditions may have also played a role in the crash.

Officers, firefighters, paramedics and staff from the Ministry of Transport intervened on site, according to police. Buses were dispatched to evacuate motorists.

As of 3 p.m., Highway 40 East remains closed near kilometre 174 as police try to clear the road.

"It should be noted that all those involved were evacuated and taken care of by the responders," the SQ release reads.

Earlier in the day, the SQ warned motorists on Twitter about road conditions made difficult by snow falling in southern Quebec.