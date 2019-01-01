MUHC welcomes first Montreal baby born in 2019
Mariella was born to proud parents Olimpia and Martin Lachaine at 12:02 a.m. at the Royal Victoria Hospital Birthing Centre.
Mariella was born at 12:02 a.m. at the Royal Victoria Hospital Birthing Centre
The first baby born in Montreal this year came two minutes after midnight, to proud parents Olimpia and Martin Lachaine.
Their daughter, Mariella, was born at eight pounds, 14 ounces at the Royal Victoria Hospital Birthing Centre at the McGill University Health Centre's Glen Site.
The hospital says the couple donated the umbilical cord blood to Héma-Québec.