MUHC welcomes first Montreal baby born in 2019

Mariella was born to proud parents Olimpia and Martin Lachaine at 12:02 a.m. at the Royal Victoria Hospital Birthing Centre.

Olimpia and Martin Lachaine welcomed daughter Mariella just after midnight on New Year's Day. She is the first baby born in Montreal in 2019. (MUHC)

The first baby born in Montreal this year came two minutes after midnight, to proud parents Olimpia and Martin Lachaine.

Their daughter, Mariella, was born at eight pounds, 14 ounces at the Royal Victoria Hospital Birthing Centre at the McGill University Health Centre's Glen Site.​

The hospital says the couple donated the umbilical cord blood to Héma-Québec.

