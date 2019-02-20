MUHC issues warning about possible measles exposure at Glen site

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) put out a warning to patients and staff Sunday afternoon informing them about a possible measles exposure at the hospital at the end of last month.

In a news release, the MUHC said that administrators were informed by Montreal public health officials on Friday that "an employee having contracted the measles virus worked at the Glen Site during the incubation period, between March 23 and March 27."

The hospital published a list of locations and dates where the person with measles was working during the period in question.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact (face to face) with an infected person, so the hospital is warning people who might have been in these locations, at these times, that they may have been exposed to the measles virus.

"Though the employee in question had limited contact with patients and staff during the incubation period, it is vital that we take all necessary measures to ensure the disease is not spread further within the MUHC," said Dr. Marie-Astrid Lefebvre, MUHC Infectious Diseases Specialist, in the statement.

"For the moment, there is no evidence that the disease has been transmitted to other people, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely," she said.

The vast majority of people exposed are most likely immune to the measles virus, she added, but those who are not are encouraged to contact the hospital directly.

For patients of the MUHC who were in the affected areas at these times, call 514-934-8007. For non patients, contact Info-Santé at 811.

Symptoms

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, stuffy nose, red and watery eyes, and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Two to four days after the onset of symptoms, a rash including pimples and red spots appears, first on the face, then on the trunk, arms and legs, for three to seven days.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

Complications are more common in people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and children under one year of age.