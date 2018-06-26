Skip to Main Content
MUHC ERs to be avoided unless urgent as hospital grapples with computer network issues

The McGill University Health Centre is experiencing computer network problems and is asking people requiring non-urgent care to avoid all MUHC emergency departments until further notice.

Problems related to a Hydro-Québec outage in NDG this morning

All emergency rooms and operating rooms at the MUHC are working at 75 per cent capacity as the hospital network grapples with computer problems linked to Tuesday morning's power outage. (Melinda Dalton/CBC)

The cause of the network problems was a Hydro-Québec outage in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district Tuesday morning.

At the peak of that half-hour outage, 25,000 Hydro customers were without power. 

A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, Marie Maugin, said the cause might have been a squirrel that touched a circuit breaker.

Electricity has since been restored.

The MUHC says all emergency rooms and operating rooms are running at 75 per cent capacity, and as a result, it's asking the public to go elsewhere if their case is not an emergency.

