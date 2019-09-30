MUHC asks patients to stay away from ER, as it copes with major computer problems

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says it is dealing with a computer system failure — and patients who need emergency care should go elsewhere.

The MUHC said on Twitter Monday afternoon that systems are gradually returning to normal but that the situation remains unstable.

The hospital tweeted that all clinical appointments are cancelled for the rest of the day.

