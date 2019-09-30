MUHC asks patients to stay away from ER, as it copes with major computer problems
The McGill University Health Centre has cancelled all clinical appointments for the day and is asking emergency patients to go elsewhere.
McGill-affiliated hospital cancels all clinical appointments, asks emergency patients to go elsewhere
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says it is dealing with a computer system failure — and patients who need emergency care should go elsewhere.
The MUHC said on Twitter Monday afternoon that systems are gradually returning to normal but that the situation remains unstable.
The hospital tweeted that all clinical appointments are cancelled for the rest of the day.
The MUHC is currently experiencing major problems with its computer systems. Anyone requiring emergency care should visit another institution. 1/2—@cusm_muhc
All clinical appointments are canceled for the rest of the day. The MUHC is taking all necessary measures to ensure patient safety. Please check our social media for updates. 2/2—@cusm_muhc
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.