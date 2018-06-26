MUHC back on track after computer network issue resolved
The McGill University Health Centre was experiencing computer network problems and asked people to avoid MUHC emergency departments temporarily. The issue has now been resolved.
Problem was related to a Hydro-Québec outage in NDG Tuesday morning
The McGill University Health Centre said Tuesday evening that the computer network issues it experienced earlier in the day have been resolved.
The MUHC posted to social media around 6 p.m. a message saying that operations were back to normal. The hospital network thanked people for their patience.
The cause of the network problems was a Hydro-Québec outage in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, Marie Maugin, said the cause might have been a squirrel that touched a circuit breaker.
Electricity was restored after about half an hour.