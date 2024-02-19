How leading with an 'activist heart' helps this mom create change

No change is too small and nor is any changemaker. That's the mindset that Mubeenah Mughal has clung to since childhood.

This changemaker's acts of service have taken on many different forms, from the schoolyard to her living room and the boardroom. Every action, though, is steeped in compassion, empathy and a desire for justice.

In this episode of Changemakers, host Dionne Codrington speaks with Mughal about her acts of service.

