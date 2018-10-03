Highway 20 West near Saint-Hyacinthe closed indefinitely due to faulty overpass

Transports Québec (MTQ) has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 20 just west of Highway 116 for an indefinite period following an inspection Tuesday night.

The total closure of the highway, at exit 145, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal, comes after a decision to close only the left lane in the wake of an earlier inspection on Sept. 21, the MTQ said in a news release.

The closure, it says, "is necessary to ensure the safety of road users."

The highway passes over Rang Saint-Édouard in the area, and part of that road is also closed.

Motorists heading west on Highway 20 must exit at Rang Saint-Georges, about two kilometres southwest of the damaged overpass.

Over the next few days, the MTQ will look for a temporary solution to allow it to reopen westbound lanes of Highway 20. The Saint-Édouard overpass will remain closed. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Heavy vehicles must take exit 138 to Route 224.

Over the next few days, the MTQ said it will look for a temporary solution that would allow the highway to be reopened until the overpass can be repaired.

The MTQ says it is aware the highway closure will have an impact on westbound travellers, and it recommends motorists consult Québec 511.