Montreal braces for cold couple of days as temperatures nose-dive
Environment Canada is projecting a high of -13 C for Thursday, but with the wind chill it will feel like –30.
Temperatures are expected to creep back up over the weekend
Montrealers are in for a cold couple of days, thanks to freezing temperatures and brisk winds.
Environment Canada is projecting a high of –13 C for Thursday, but the wind chill will make it feel like –30 in the morning and –22 C in the afternoon.
It will dip back down overnight with a low of –18 C, which will feel like –28.
Environment Canada has cautioned there is a risk of frostbite.
The trend will continue into Friday, with a high of –10 C that will feel like –21 with the wind.
The cold snap will break this weekend, with temperatures going up to a relatively balmy –1 C by Sunday.
The forecast for Christmas Day is for a high of –2 C, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.