Montreal braces for cold couple of days as temperatures nose-dive

Montrealers are in for a cold couple of days, thanks to freezing temperatures and brisk winds.

Environment Canada is projecting a high of –13 C for Thursday, but the wind chill will make it feel like –30 in the morning and –22 C in the afternoon.

It will dip back down overnight with a low of –18 C, which will feel like –28.

Environment Canada has cautioned there is a risk of frostbite.

The trend will continue into Friday, with a high of –10 C that will feel like –21 with the wind.

The cold snap will break this weekend, with temperatures going up to a relatively balmy –1 C by Sunday.

The forecast for Christmas Day is for a high of –2 C, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.