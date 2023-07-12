Montreal tourism outlets concerned about halted Amtrak line from New York City

Montreal tourism operators are lamenting the suspension of the only daily train from New York City.

Amtrak announced late last month it would halt service on the Canadian National Railway Co. line due to speed restrictions prompted by summer heat, which can cause kinks in the steel tracks.

The American railway giant has said inconsistent application of CN's heat order policy means customers could be stranded or experience delays upwards of three hours.

CN has pointed the finger right back, saying Amtrak has failed to pay for maintenance that would have allowed upgrades to the line, which could then withstand the soaring summer temperatures.

"Amtrak is responsible and has failed to pay for the maintenance required to keep the track at a level that accommodates its service," a CN spokesperson wrote in a statement. "If Amtrak agrees to make that investment, CN could upgrade the track to a level that would reduce heat restrictions."

Tourisme Montréal spokesperson Aurélie de Blois calls the suspension very disappointing and a major constraint for travellers, noting that no other passenger train makes the route daily.

Amtrak relaunched the Montreal-Manhattan Adirondack route in April after a three-year shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.