Man in critical condition after shooting in Montréal-Nord

A 21 year-old-man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday night in Montréal-Nord.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of Villeneuve Street and Langelier Boulevard, where they found the man lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

He was still conscious en route to the hospital. Police say he was not cooperating with officers on the scene.

Police also say that people who were with the victim at the time are not cooperating.

Investigators are present at the scene but have not yet made any arrests in the case.