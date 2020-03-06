Early morning earthquake shakes up Montreal
Residents describe short, intense shaking around 3:22 a.m.
Some residents in the Montreal region were jolted awake early this morning by a small earthquake.
Earthquakes Canada says the 3.3 magnitude quake struck at 3:22 a.m.
The epicentre was located nine kilometres northeast of downtown Montreal, at a depth of 12 kilometres.
Many people took to social media, saying it felt like a small, brief explosion.
So, I felt it pretty hard here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anjou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Anjou</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Montreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Montreal</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a>. Thought someone had crashed their car into my house!!!—@whoryou1969
An earthquake of that magnitude can be felt, but is not generally strong enough to cause damage.
If you felt the earthquake, you can report the intensity in your area to Earthquakes Canada here.
