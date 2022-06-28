Where to get help if you have moving day woes

July 1 is moving day in Quebec. But with one day to go, many people are still scrambling to find a place to live.

Montreal says at least 95 families are poised to find themselves without a home Saturday. The city said it has found temporary places to live for just 13 of those families.

All across the province, municipalities are feeling the effects of the housing crunch, prompting 14 mayors to call on the government to do more to curb unwarranted rent hikes Tuesday.

Meanwhile, renters — especially people in Montreal — are finding it harder and harder to find an affordable apartment.

But there are resources out there to help tenants who are feeling the pressure of the housing crisis.

Here are some of them.

311 Operation July 1

Every year, Montreal sets up a special 311 line for housing assistance in the weeks leading up to moving day.

People can call the line for information, relocation assistance, references to temporary housing or storage, assistance in their housing search or help applying for social housing or subsidy programs.

In 2022, more than 900 people called 311 looking for housing assistance. This year, the city said, more than 300 people had called by June 15.

Although resources are amped up in the weeks leading up to July 1, Montrealers can call 311 for help with their housing issues year round.

"For those who still haven't found accommodation, don't wait until July 1 to dial 311," said Montreal spokesperson Guillaume Rivest. "You will be directed to the right resources, and you will be supported in this difficult period."

The provincial housing tribunal (TAL)

The provincial housing tribunal (TAL), formerly known as the Régie du logement, holds exclusive jurisdiction on all matters pertaining to leases in Quebec. It has final say on evictions, rent increases and other housing disputes between tenants and their landlords.

Tenants may open a file at the TAL if their apartment isn't properly maintained, if they believe a rent hike is excessive or if they are being unjustly evicted. Landlords can also open a file against a tenant who hasn't been paying rent, for example.

The TAL's phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Quebecers can call to get information on all things to do with leases.

For those in Montreal and Laval, the number is 514 873-BAIL (2245). Everywhere else in the province, call 1 800 683-BAIL (2245).

On June 30 and July 1, the phone line will still be staffed to answer questions despite the Canada Day holiday.

Local housing committees

Every borough in Montreal and in other municipalities across Quebec has its own housing committee to help guide you through housing woes, like how to contest a rent hike or respond to an eviction notice.

Housing committees are community organizations independent from the government.

The Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec's (RCLALQ) has a list of every housing committee in Quebec on its website.

RCLALQ spokesperson Cédric Dussault says many tenants don't know their rights as renters, and housing committees are there to fill those gaps.

"If you get an eviction or repossession notice or a rent hike you think is excessive, the first thing we say is to go to your local housing committee," he said. "It's an expertise that housing committees have had for years: to defend the rights of tenants.

Housing committees can also help a tenant open a file at the TAL and help that tenant prepare for a hearing, if needed.

Tenant organizations also work on mobilization efforts. For example, they can advocate for the city to build more social housing in their neighbourhoods.

However, housing committees aren't the ones to contact if you need help finding an apartment.

Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM)

The mission of the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM) is to improve the living conditions of low-income people through social services and housing.

It manages subsidized and affordable housing and can help people who don't qualify for either find a place to live. People can apply for housing through the OMHM's website.

The city increased the funds dedicated to the OMHM referral service, which has been mandated to support vulnerable households, from $1.5 million in 2019 to $3.5 million this year.

This allows the OMHM to offer telephone support, assistance finding housing and temporary accommodation for disaster victims, evacuees and people in low-income households who have lost their housing and are having difficulty finding somewhere new to live.

The OMHM also has a homelessness prevention project, Passerelle, run in collaboration with the Old Brewery Mission. That pilot project is now in its second year, offering psychosocial support to those who need it.

