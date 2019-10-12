Man taken to hospital with minor injuries after falling 9 metres off Mount Royal

A man in his 50s was rescued by the Montreal fire department Saturday afternoon, after falling more than 9 metres down the side of Mount Royal, a Montreal fire department spokesperson said.

According to fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers, the man had been walking along an "unofficial" path on the mountain when he fell at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters rescued him near Olmsted Road shortly thereafter.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and was conscious, Desrosiers said.

The fire department is urging Montrealers to stick to the designated walking paths on the mountain.

Walking in areas outside those paths could be dangerous, especially because the leaves make it slippery, said Desrosiers.