Through traffic over Mount Royal should be maintained, report finds

The Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) says Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal should stay open all year long.

This conclusion comes after a stretch of the road near Beaver Lake was closed during a pilot project last year.

The OCPM found that when cars moved to alternate routes, it caused congestion on surrounding roadways. The closure also created a perception accessing the mountain was harder.

Based on the data provided and the opinions expressed, the pilot project didn't seem to "solve the problem of security and sharing of the road," said Dominique Ollivier, head of the OCPM, on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"We couldn't recommend to go ahead with permanent measures" like closing it for good, she explained.

Instead, her office is recommending that motor traffic be maintained along Camillien-Houde Way and Remembrance Road while providing for the "redevelopment of this axis as a pleasure route."

Thousands of people shared their opinion with the OCPM on the project, and most of those opinions were not favourable to closing the popular route.

The closure drummed up ire in motorists who regularly use the road as a shortcut between the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs.

Citizens packed into public consultations on the partial closure of Camillien-Houde Way from June to October. (CBC)

Buses, taxis, emergency vehicles and others were still allowed to use Camillien-Houde. Planters and signs were put in place to indicate the street's closure and hundreds of tickets were doled out to those who ignored the rules.

Looking for ways to improve route, OCPM says

The OCPM's report is based on citizen opinion and data that the city collected over the run of the pilot project, Ollivier said.

She said the city should be looking at ways to improve the route over the mountain and ensure there is public transportation available.

It's also important, she added, that "all the different landmarks on the mountain are accessible before we can think about just shutting it down to through traffic."

Back in December, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reassured the public that her administration would follow the recommendations of the city's public consultation office about what to do with the roads leading across Mount Royal.

Not everybody is against the closure

Pierre Ernst, who was out for a run on the Mount Royal Thursday, told CBC he finds the OCPM's recommendations "unfortunate" because there is no need to cross over the mountain by car.

"I thought we were going in a direction where we were promoting biking and running and walking and it's unnecessary," he said.

"It sure makes me feel bad for that young kid who got killed for no reason."

Pierre Ernst says he appreciated the pilot project which closed the Mount Royal to through traffic. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Ernst was referring to the September 2017 death of Clément Ouimet, a young cyclist killed when he collided with an SUV making a U-turn near the lookout at the northeast end of Camillien-Houde.

In the wake of Ouimet's death, Montreal launched the road closure as a pilot project.

"I've lived on both sides of the mountain," Ernst said and going around it is "not that big of a deal. Especially if they fix the streets a little."