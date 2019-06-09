Motorists on Île d'Orléans bridge stuck in traffic for 2 hours due to roadwork

As roadwork continues on the Île d'Orléans bridge, residents and merchants alike are getting exasperated by wait times caused by traffic.

On Saturday commuters were stuck on the bridge for two hours.

Vehicles were lined up bumper to bumper on the access ramp to the Dufferin-Montmorency highway at around 1 p.m.

By the end of the afternoon, it was still taking time to get on and off the island.

Residents, merchants and Île d'Orléans visitors say they are angry and frustrated that Transports Québec decided to carry out roadwork on the weekend.

Demonstration next Saturday

People's anger is only exacerbated by the good weather, which is finally here for the first time this tourist season. A protest of the ongoing weekend roadwork is scheduled next Saturday.

"We can no longer be hostages of the Transport Ministry with the Île d'Orléans bridge," said Vincent Paris, director at the Chamber of Commerce of Île d'Orléans.

"We must show that we're in solidarity with each other. We should all be there: merchants and citizens."

Louise Paradis, owner of the casse-croûte Chez Mag on Île d'Orléans, says enough is enough.

"We are in operation six months of the year. They're cutting our best weekends," Paradis said.

Transport Ministry workers are stabilizing the banks at the bridge access rode, on the Île d'Orléans side. Traffic is alternating and controlled by signallers.

Roadwork on the Île d'Orléans bridge complicated access to the island Saturday. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

The work had been announced in advance, the ministry said.

"These are necessary works that require a few weekends. We want to do it before the high tourist season," said Transports Québec spokesperson Guillaume Paradis.

The ministry says it will take three more weekends to complete the roadwork.