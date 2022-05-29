Motorcyclist dies after losing control of vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough after losing control of his vehicle, police say.

SPVM spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois says police responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. and found the 37-year-old man lying on the ground on Courval Street, near Hickmore Street.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comtois says it's not clear why the man lost control of the vehicle, but it appeared to have happened while he was making a turn.

Collision investigators are at the scene trying to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.