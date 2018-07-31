Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with ambulance

It is unclear whether the ambulance was responding to a call when the collision occurred, at the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and St-Hubert Street.

A motorcycle driver was critically injured and a paramedic was taken to hospital to be treated for shock following the collision. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A motorcycle driver is in critical condition in hospital after colliding with an ambulance in Villeray Tuesday morning.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, was heading southbound on St-Hubert Street when they hit an ambulance travelling eastbound on Crémazie Boulevard.

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured. A paramedic was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

It is unclear whether the ambulance was responding to a call when the collision occurred.

Collision investigators are at the scene looking into the crash.

