Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision with vehicle in NDG
A 45-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with an SUV in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Accident happened at intersection of Saint-Jacques Street and Beaconsfield Avenue
The accident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Jacques Street and Beaconsfield Avenue.
According to Montreal police, the SUV was travelling eastbound on Saint-Jacques when it tried to make a left-hand turn. That's when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound.
Police say the 30-year-old motorist was not injured in the collision and is cooperating with police.
Saint-Jacques is closed between Grand Boulevard and Hingston Avenue while reconstruction experts try to figure out exactly what happened.
