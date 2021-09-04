Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision with vehicle in NDG

A 45-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with an SUV in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Jacques Street and Beaconsfield Avenue.

According to Montreal police, the SUV was travelling eastbound on Saint-Jacques when it tried to make a left-hand turn. That's when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound.

Police say the 30-year-old motorist was not injured in the collision and is cooperating with police.

Saint-Jacques is closed between Grand Boulevard and Hingston Avenue while reconstruction experts try to figure out exactly what happened.