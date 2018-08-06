Two young adults die in motorcycle collision Sunday night in the Lanaudière region

A young man and woman died late Sunday evening in the town of Saint-Come, Que., after the motorcycle they were riding veered off the road and into trees.

The Sûreté du Québec was notified of the collision at around 10 p.m., according to SQ officer Béatrice Dorsainville. The collision took place on Highway 347, also called Principale Street, near the intersection of Highway 343.

For reasons not yet known, the motorcycle "deviated from its trajectory" and crashed into the roadside forest, she said.

The motorcycle veered off the road into a forest heavily populated with trees. (Radio-Canada )

The man, age 22, and the woman, age 19, died instantly on impact, said Dorsainville.

SQ collision investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing to determine

"the exact circumstances" leading to the collision, she said.

Saint-Come is located about 100 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region and has a population of just over 2,000 people.