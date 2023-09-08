Montreal building more sponge parks, sidewalks to soak up heavy rainfall

The city of Montreal is announcing a plan to build more urban "sponge" infrastructure to protect against future flood waters brought on by climate change.

The announcement Tuesday came as Montreal once again found itself drying out after heavy rainfall pummeled the city in the early morning.

The city plans to build 30 sponge parks and 400 more sponge sidewalks by 2025 — greenspaces that naturally absorb excess rainfall instead of draining the water directly into neighbourhood sewers.

The spaces would add to the seven sponge parks and 800 sponge sidewalks it has build since 2022, according to the city.

"The impact of heavy rainfall can be reduced by redirecting water to the river, retaining it until the sewer system is available, or gradually releasing it through the ground," the release reads.

The city says it plans to install at least enough green drainage infrastructure to retain the equivalent of three Olympic swimming pools' worth of water.

"Unlike underground developments, these surface developments are an effective and more economical way to reduce the impacts of heavy rains," the city says.

The project will be funded by the $117 million agreement with the Quebec government as part of its green economy plan.