Why Mother's Day matters to a single mom like me

We asked three single moms for their views on Mother's Day, and why celebrating is important to them. Here is what they said.

Chanel Mansourian: Single mother to Mila, 2, and Jane, 8 months

It's that time of year — the flowers are starting to blossom and Mother's Day is here. As a single mom, time seems to fly by, especially becausemy youngest has been in and out of the hospital since birth. She has a heart defect; the official diagnosis is a ventricular septal defect. It will entail surgery once she is about a year old. Due to her condition, she is fragile, on medication and gets bronchitis and pneumonia practically every month.

It takes quite a toll — as a single mom of two, I struggle with the desire to be there with both my kids equally. This fast paced life of motherhood — being single, tending to a sick kid and keeping routines as steady as possible — has given me a lot to think about when it comes to what I want and what would mean the most to me this Mother's Day.

Yes, flowers, breakfast in bed (not toy food, although last year my eldest brought me pretend cake in bed for breakfast and I devoured it with love), and sleeping in would all be amazing and a dream come true. But this Mother's Day, I will smell the roses with my girls, walk outdoors in no rush to get anywhere and truly just seize the day, full of interactions and adventures, with my children, exploring and seeing the world through their eyes.

Mother's Day will be just us — no errands, just play, rest, food and love, appreciation for how beautiful motherhood is and how we all work so hard to keep everything running smoothly, with some support, but yes, mostly alone. I can't help but think about much I miss while getting things done — cleaning, bills, groceries, laundry, daycare, hospital stays, doctor visits and more. I'm a single mom and although the struggles are overwhelming, I remind myself how lucky I am to have my girls with me, by my side, cheering me on every day.

Tania Laurie Raphael, soon-to-be mom

I am Tania, a mom-to-be by Mother's Day!

I always had that perfect picture of me pregnant surrounded by friends and family... but life happened.

The worst-case scenario for a mom-to-be is to be alone. Along my journey, I found a group of moms, a group of true superhuman beings who put me on their shoulders and asked: "Where do you want to go from here? We got you!" Since then, they haven't let me down once. I was blessed. I could breathe again. I wasn't alone anymore.

I felt myself changing inside and becoming something fierce, a mom. I could feel the instinct of me wanting to protect the life inside of me and life itself from anything and anyone.

Mother's Day used to be the day I bring chocolate, flowers and self-made gifts to my mom and grandma. Then it became the day I miss them...

Today, my journey to motherhood is a gift I will forever be grateful for. It is the day I became alive and met my true self.

Mother's Day is to be celebrated because of how far we have come and how far we still have to go.

Sandra Finlay: single mom and single grandmom

The meaning of Mother's Day the second time around is very different because of the assurance that has come from years of experience, hard work, tears of joy and sorrows that no human being should have to endure. As a young mom, I was unable to provide the financial support that was needed to raise three daughters. I tried my best and worried from the day I became a single mom to each of those beautiful girls. We relied heavily on food banks and I often went without so that I could provide as best I could.

I was a high school dropout on welfare. I knew I had to change our plight and that I certainly did not want them to grow up in severe poverty, as their father did not provide for them and at that point in time, neither could I. I went back to school after one of my daughters asked me why I kept repeating that school was so important when I had not finished high school myself. To me, getting an education was the key to success and would be the only way I could provide for them. At that time, Mother's Day came and went with little paper cards and hand-drawn pictures that I cherished dearly. But as far as I was concerned, I was not worthy of celebrating that day.

Today, I find myself a single mom again, not by circumstances, but by choice. My daughter suffers from a substance abuse problem and mental illness. I was there for her while she was in labour. Little did I know how much that night would change my life. Although youth protection was supposed to take my grandson away and place him in foster care, when the nurses placed that baby into my arms as he took his first little cries, I realized I couldn't let that happen. An unbreakable bond grew between the two of us and I soon found myself alone again — this time, raising a little boy at 44 years old.

All the challenges and worries were the same as 20 years ago, yet something was different. This time, I was armed with a wealth of experience, maturity and more self-confidence than ever before. I had a great career and the ability to make the choice to keep him and provide for him in all aspects of his life. Today, the little boy who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined calls me mom. Today, I choose to celebrate being someone who provides an infinite amount of patience and understanding, love and kindness, compassion and safety to an awesome little boy.

Chanel, Tania and Sandra have all turned to Single MOMtreal, a non-profit organization that aims to empower single mothers, at some point during motherhood.

