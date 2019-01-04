Most Quebecers want long-gun registry enforced, according to new Léger poll

The majority of Quebecers who participated in a recent Léger Marketing survey say they are in favour of the province's long-gun registry, set to go into effect later this month.

A gun-control group commissioned the poll with the aim of encouraging Premier François Legault to impose fines on people who fail to register their firearms.

The online survey of 1,008 respondents over the age of 18 revealed that 78 per cent want the law to be enforced as soon as the registration deadline passes.

Nine per cent completely disagree, seven per cent mostly disagree and six per cent said they did not know, or refused to respond.

Those who fail to register their long guns by Jan. 29, or are found without proof of their registration with them, can face fines from $500 to $5,000.

As a form of protest against this new regulation, some gun owners are waiting until the last minute to register their guns.

That action is supported by the National Firearm Association, a group that lobbies against gun-control legislation in Canada.

According to the latest figures released by Quebec's Public Security Ministry, fewer than 300,000 firearms were registered before Christmas.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26.