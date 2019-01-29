Quebec City artist unveils plans for a memorial to honour 6 men who died in mosque attack

Inspired by the tree where so many people came to lay mementos in memory of the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack, artist Luce Pelletier will create a memorial to those who died in that shooting on Jan. 29, 2017.

Officials in Quebec City and leaders in the city's Muslim community unveiled plans for that memorial on Tuesday afternoon — two years to the day after a gunman entered the mosque following Sunday prayers, killing six men and critically injuring five others.

"This piece will encourage remembrance, to remind us that violence can and should be transformed into friendship, into goodness and acceptance," said Boufeldja Benabdellah, president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, where the attack took place. "That is the significance of this memorial."

The art installation — to be called Vivre ensemble — will have components on both sides of Église Street: half in front of the cultural centre and half across the street, on the site of an old church.

Pelletier said she was inspired by the tree where people from all over the city came to leave flowers, cards, candles, and messages following the deadly attack. Her memorial piece will feature a circular bench around a tree to encourage gathering and reflection.

She also designed stone pillars with the names of the six men who died, atop of which are aluminum leaves that are meant to evoke Algeria, Guinea, Morocco, and Tunisia — the birthplaces of the victims.

Pelletier said she hopes the site immortalizes a spirit of gathering and solidarity.

Boufeldja Benabdellah, president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, says the memorial to commemorate the Jan. 29, 2017 Quebec City mosque attack celebrates the diversity of cultures and faiths in the city. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

"I think it's very inspiring," said Megda Belkacemi, the daughter of Khaled Belkacemi, one of the victims.

"The artist created something unique, and the fact that the memorial borrowed such beautiful aspects of each country, and from Quebec and Canada, is very inspiring for me."

"I think it will be beautiful and peaceful to be there."

Benabdellah told those gathered together for the project's unveling, including the widows and families of the six men who died, that the memorial celebrates the diversity of cultures and faiths in the city.

He said he has seen small but significant steps towards understanding and acceptance of the city's Muslim community in the last two years.

"It is healing to shake hands," he said.

The memorial is set to be inaugurated in 2020.

This evening at 7 p.m. on the campus of nearby Université Laval, there will be a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the mosque attack, organized by a citizens committee.