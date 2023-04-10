Man charged after downtown Montreal mosque break-in caught on video

Montreal police say a 32-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly smashing his way into a downtown mosque early Sunday morning.

Const. Veronique Dubuc says investigators don't believe the incident was a hate crime, adding that the suspect will appear in court at a later date.

A national Muslim group posted surveillance videos to social media showing someone using a rock to break into the mosque and to smash into the prayer room.

The video by the Canadian Muslim Forum also shows an altercation involving the perpetrator and a handful of worshippers at the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah mosque.

Forum president Samer Majzoub says no one was hurt, although a teenager narrowly escaped being struck by the suspect. He said several worshippers managed to get the intruder to leave.

Majzoub says his group published the video to raise awareness about the attack and urge people to be cautious during the holy month of Ramadan, which ends later in April.