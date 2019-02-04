Skip to Main Content
Two victims of 2017 mosque attack receive medals for acts of courage

Azzedine Soufiane, who died in the 2017 shooting, and Aymen Derbali, who was left paralyzed, are among eight Quebecers honoured Monday by the province.

Aymen Derbali, seen here with his son Ayoub, was presented with a medal for bravery for 'saving innocent lives' by Justice Minister Sonia Lebel Monday. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)

Two victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting are among eight Quebecers honoured today by the provincial government for their acts of courage.

Medals were awarded to Aymen Derbali, who was left paralyzed from the waist down, and to Azzedine Soufiane, one of six men killed in the Jan 29, 2017 attack.

The 57-year-old Soufiane managed to pounce on the gunman and overpower him for several seconds.

But he died when the shooter broke free and fired his weapon.

Derbali, who was hit by seven bullets, put himself in the line of fire in an effort to distract the shooter. He now uses a wheelchair.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who is to be sentenced on Friday, has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack. 

Justice Minister Sonia LeBel presented the medals at a ceremony at the National Assembly.
The Soufiane family, left to write, Iliès, Najat Naanaa, Hajar and Zineb, accepted a medal for bravery on behalf of Azzedine Soufiane, one of six men killed in the Jan 29, 2017 attack, presented by Justice Minister Sonia Lebel, right. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)
