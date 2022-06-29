Massive garden exposition opening for first time in Quebec City aims to 'build bridges'
Mosaïcultures Québec showcases local Indigenous history, culture
A massive garden exposition featuring more than 200 large plant sculptures has opened as planned in Quebec City, despite some roadblocks that made it difficult to set up.
Set in the Bois-de-Coulonge park by the St. Lawrence river, Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 uses more than 200 species of plants and flowers to promote local history — and showcase the fragility and beauty of the environment.
The exhibit highlights the Huron-Wendat Nation, making references to its history and culture.
The nation's Grand Chief Rémy Vincent welcomed the installation, saying it was an important step in the process of reconciliation.
"It's thanks to events like this one that showcase our culture, our traditions and our Indigenous knowledge that we will be able to build bridges between peoples and consolidate our friendship," he said.
Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand described the exposition as "a call for contemplation, an invitation to slow down the frenetic pace of our lives, to take the time to observe life growing, this life that is so precious," when he visited the inauguration last week.
Successful opening despite challenges
The exposition is the largest ever by Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal. The organization decided to go all out to celebrate its first time setting up an installation in Quebec City, designing many new sculptures for the occasion.
Undertaking such a large endeavor was no small feat, said the exposition's general manager and vice-president Lise Cormier.
"Normally to set up an event like this one, it's three years," Cormier said. "We did it in a year and a half."
Not only did the organizers have to deal with the rainy cold weather in June, they also struggled with a worker shortage that slowed down the installation.
Yves Vaillancourt, the head horticulturist of the exposition, said it normally takes about 100 people to set up the sculptures. He said they were missing about 30 workers.
Vaillancourt ended up putting out calls for volunteers, even if they didn't have much gardening experience.
Inflation also created some headaches because the sculptures require steel rods to build, which proved to be a costly affair. Raymond Brouillard, the exposition's head sculptor, said his team had to order about a tonne's worth.
"Prices have gone up quickly, we feel it," he said.
There are still a few details that need to be tended to in the next few weeks, but Cormier said the exposition is essentially ready for visitors.
Some 730,000 visitors are expected at the site, which closes in October.
Based on reports by Radio-Canada's Vincent Pichard
