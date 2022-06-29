Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Massive garden exposition opening for first time in Quebec City aims to 'build bridges'

Featuring more than 200 plant sculptures, Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 aims to promote local history and to showcase the fragility of the Earth’s ecosystem.

Mosaïcultures Québec showcases local Indigenous history, culture

A massive garden exposition featuring more than 200 large plant sculptures has opened as planned in Quebec City, despite some roadblocks that made it difficult to set up.

Set in the Bois-de-Coulonge park by the St. Lawrence river, Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 uses more than 200 species of plants and flowers to promote local history — and showcase the fragility and beauty of the environment.

The exhibit highlights the Huron-Wendat Nation, making references to its history and culture.

The nation's Grand Chief Rémy Vincent welcomed the installation, saying it was an important step in the process of reconciliation.

"It's thanks to events like this one that showcase our culture, our traditions and our Indigenous knowledge that we will be able to build bridges between peoples and consolidate our friendship," he said.

A woman standing in front of two large plant sculptures of bisons.
The exposition also aims to sensitize people to the beauty and fragility of our ecosystem. (Mireille Roberge/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand described the exposition as "a call for contemplation, an invitation to slow down the frenetic pace of our lives, to take the time to observe life growing, this life that is so precious," when he visited the inauguration last week.

Successful opening despite challenges

The exposition is the largest ever by Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal. The organization decided to go all out to celebrate its first time setting up an installation in Quebec City, designing many new sculptures for the occasion.

Undertaking such a large endeavor was no small feat, said the exposition's general manager and vice-president Lise Cormier.

"Normally to set up an event like this one, it's three years," Cormier said. "We did it in a year and a half."

A woman stands in front of a garden.
Lise Cormier is the general manager and vice-president of Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal, the organization in charge of the exposition. (Guylaine Bussière/Radio-Canada)

Not only did the organizers have to deal with the rainy cold weather in June, they also struggled with a worker shortage that slowed down the installation.

Yves Vaillancourt, the head horticulturist of the exposition, said it normally takes about 100 people to set up the sculptures. He said they were missing about 30 workers.

Vaillancourt ended up putting out calls for volunteers, even if they didn't have much gardening experience.

Inflation also created some headaches because the sculptures require steel rods to build, which proved to be a costly affair. Raymond Brouillard, the exposition's head sculptor, said his team had to order about a tonne's worth.

"Prices have gone up quickly, we feel it," he said.

Workers are installing a mesh over a metal arch.
Sculptors and horticulturists worked for months to set up the large plant sculptures that adorn the site. (Vincent Pichard/Radio-Canada)

There are still a few details that need to be tended to in the next few weeks, but Cormier said the exposition is essentially ready for visitors.

Some 730,000 visitors are expected at the site, which closes in October.

Based on reports by Radio-Canada's Vincent Pichard

