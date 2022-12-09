Montrealers celebrate Morocco's historic World Cup run with flags, fireworks and pride

The green star of Morocco hangs outside barber shops, adorns car windows and drapes apartment balconies in Montreal's Petit Maghreb, a neighbourhood named for its connection to the region in Northwest Africa from which tens of thousands of Montrealers trace their roots.

On Tuesday, after Montreal-born keeper Yassine Bounou stopped all three of Spain's penalties, sending Morocco to the World Cup quarterfinals — its best ever result — the neighbourhood, which straddles a stretch of Jean-Talon Boulevard east of the Saint-Michel Metro station, erupted.

The streets filled with fans who chanted, sang and waved the red and green flag.

Now, with a spot in the semifinal up for grabs on Saturday against Portugal, Montrealers with ties to Morocco are reflecting with pride on the performance of their national squad.

"We are very happy for our team," said Mourad Sarsari, a Moroccan-Montrealer who sat at the Café Sable d'or on Thursday as men nursed coffees and chatted in Arabic.

A Moroccan flag hangs outside a business in the Petit Maghreb neighbourhood. Morocco's national team is among the final eight in the World Cup. (Matthew Lapierre/CBC Montreal)

On game days, the café fills with supporters, their eyes glued to the wall-mounted TVs above the counter.

But Sarsari, a devout fan who watches soccer year-round, wasn't among them during the match against Spain, nor will he be during the showdown with Portugal.

"The games like that are stressful," he said. "I'm not able to go to a café with people and watch, so I stay concentrated at home with a good drink, with coffee, and watch there."

Tuesday's matchup, which went into extra time and lasted the full 120 minutes, was exhausting to watch, he said.

"We managed to keep it scoreless to make it to penalty kicks, and once we got there I was sure we would win," Sarsari said.

Moroccan supporters, Sarsari included, had absolute faith in Bounou, the Montreal-born keeper.

"We were confident in him," he said, "and after the game ended, I started my car and came straight to Jean-Talon to celebrate, to come here and take part in the festivities."

The Café Sable d'or, on Jean-Talon Boulevard, fills with Moroccan supporters during World Cup matches. (Matthew Lapierre/CBC Montreal)

Commentators lauded the Moroccan victory as a shocking win over a team recognized as one of the tournament heavyweights.

But many Moroccan fans saw it differently.

"Honestly, I am not surprised at all," said Mounir Abdul, who sat at a corner table at the café.

The rest of the world may have overlooked the Moroccan team, but Abdul and others with ties to the North African nation, had not. "I was confident they would go to the second round," he said.

Even so, the team's success filled him with pride. Morocco is now only the fourth-ever African country to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. "It was an extraordinary accomplishment," Abdul said. "It's something to be proud of."

Now, Portugal, a team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's all-time greats, stands in Morocco's path.

"They do not scare us," Abdul said. He was unimpressed by the Portuguese goalkeeping and, to him, Ronaldo was beginning to appear mortal. "We have a good chance. I think from here on out all the teams have a 50-50 shot."

But his confidence is no longer absolute.

"We are nervous for Saturday," he admitted.

Mamdouh Ben Gssous, a young Moroccan-Montrealer who wasn't alive the last time Morocco made a World Cup run in 1986 (when they were eliminated in the round of 16), predicts a Moroccan victory.

"They will win," he said. "I have a feeling they will win."

If they do, Petit Maghreb will erupt again. But even if they don't, there may still be festivities to celebrate the team's historic run.

"Even if we lose against Portugal, it will be a success for us," Sarsari said.

He said he has seen a swell of international backing for Morocco. The team represents more than a nation, it represents a continent, Africa, and is receiving support from practically the entire Arab world.

"I hope we succeed, of course," Sarsari said, "because I am Moroccan, and I see that all the Arabs, everywhere in the world, Muslims too, are encouraging Morocco on Tik Tok, on Facebook, on social media — even the newspapers here in Quebec, we see that they are celebrating Morocco."