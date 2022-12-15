Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home.

The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath.

"I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009.

"To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really feel at home. It's a warm feeling, it's emotional, it's nostalgic."

The mood soon shifted. France scored within the first 10 minutes and again near the end, securing a 2-0 win.

The loss for Morocco ended its chances at winning the World Cup, but the team could still end up in third place if they win against Croatia on Saturday.

At halftime, Bajji pointed out how much more silent the crowd was. Fans poured outside to smoke and sip coffees.

But still, to the hundreds that packed the small cafes and restaurants on the block between 21st and 22nd avenues, it was about the representation that has come from the performance of Morocco's team — nicknamed the Atlas Lions — in this year's World Cup, getting to the semifinals, further than any Arab or African nation has before.

"It's more than just a match for us," said 14-year-old Yasmine Lahlou, who was born in Morocco, a thick and regal Morrocan flag draped around her shoulders.

"It's our country, our people. They represent the whole of North Africa, the Middle East, Arab countries, Muslim people and I'm just really proud of our team."

Leila Elmasri and Yasmine Lahlou searched for a place to watch the Morocco-France World Cup game on Jean-Talon Boulevard in Montreal. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Fans with origins from across the Maghreb region came out to watch the soccer match layered with meaning. An underdog taking on a titan and, as many have pointed out, one of the many European teams representing countries with histories of colonization in Africa.

Montreal is home to the largest Moroccan community in North America, as well as several other North African diasporas.

Yassine Bounou, the Atlas Lions goalie, was born in Montreal, adding to the excitement of fans here.

"I was born here, too, so it's kind of like he's representing all of us," said Leila Elmasri, who came out to watch the game with Yasmine.

Abdelfateh Belboukhari, an older Algerian man, stood outside an already-full, fast-food restaurant and watched through the window with a group of teenagers.

"There's an ambiance. The young people are thirsty. It's their game. They're loyal, but they are nice," he said with a smile.

WATCH | Montreal's Little Maghreb once again roared to life Wednesday: Inside the packed cafes in Montreal's Little Maghreb for the Morocco-France World Cup game Duration 0:57 Morocco fans flocked to the streets and cafés to watch their team take on France in the semifinal. It was a rollercoaster of emotions after some near misses, but in the end, heartbreak for Morocco.

A heavy police presence unnerved some as the mood was more jovial than volatile. After the game, deflated crowds poured into the street but soon a man began drumming.

A circle of more and more and people enveloped him like magnets and all of sudden signing once again filled Jean-Talon.

Morocco had proven itself, said Yassir Khouira, one of the young men in the street.