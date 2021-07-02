More than 500 Quebec households are without a home following Moving Day, housing group says

One day after Moving Day in Quebec, more than 500 tenant households in the province are without housing — the highest figure in 20 years.

The social housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) unveiled the data in its annual report Friday, with spokesperson Véronique Laflamme calling the portrait of today's housing situation "quite bleak."

According to recent data collected from municipal assistance services, the breakdown of individuals or families without housing is:

128 in Montreal.

75 in Drummondville.

73 in Sherbrooke.

32 in Longueuil.

35 in Quebec City.

28 in Gatineau.

22 in Trois-Rivières.

14 in Châteauguay.

12 in the territory of Lanaudière Sud (Terrebonne, L'Assomption, Repentigny and Mascouche).

11 in Rimouski.

FRAPRU says these numbers are likely much higher. Tenants who live in areas where there are no municipal support services are not counted, nor are those who have decided to manage on their own.

Last year, 373 households — from single renters to entire families — were without a lease on July 2 across the province.

Laflamme says availability of housing is just one part of the problem. Rising rents are another obstacle, as witnessed in Montreal.

"The rate of unoccupied housing is 3.2 per cent in the city of Montreal, which is above the break-even point. However, no less than 554 tenant households have called on the referral service of the municipal housing office this year," Laflamme said. "This situation says a lot about the depth of the crisis."

Even those who have found a home are having a tough time. FRAPRU says tens of thousands of households have had to cut other essentials just to pay rent.

Tens of thousands of households have to cut in other essentials just to pay rent, according to FRAPRU. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

The group warns that the circumstances could worsen if the provincial government doesn't take immediate action.

FRAPRU is calling for additional investments in the AccèsLogis program, the launch of a vast project of 50,000 social housing units in five years, and better protection for tenant households against evictions, repossessions and excessive rent increases.

Meanwhile, the group is hailing improvements made to emergency aid programs in the province, particularly the service in Montreal which offers temporary accommodation and provides assistance with storage and moving.

The group also says while it appreciates the Quebec government improving its services, measures to help tenants were announced too late to be set up in towns where they didn't exist beforehand.

'We're doing everything we can'

In Montreal, teams in "all boroughs" are actively assisting people who don't yet have leases, with 33 households in temporary housing, according to Craig Sauvé, city councillor for the Southwest borough and associate councillor for housing on the executive committee.

Staff are helping tenants find lodgings by keeping a close eye on apartment listings, doing apartment visits with tenants and talking to property owners on their behalf.

"Our plan from the very beginning was to not let anybody get stuck without a place to go and make sure that they were taken care of," Sauvé said, who also says the long-term solution to the housing crisis is more affordable housing, which requires spending by the province.

"We're doing everything we can."