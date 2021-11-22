Quebec daycare workers to strike Monday as negotiations with province stall

Thousands of public daycare workers in Quebec will walk off the job for as many as four days starting Monday, after contract talks with the provincial government broke down last week.

"After a week of intensive negotiations, the representatives of [early childhood] employees … and the employers' party failed to come to an agreement and ended talks," the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) union wrote in a Friday press release announcing the strike.

All the unions representing daycare workers in the province are going on strike to once again push for higher salaries, the main sticking point in the talks.

In daycares where workers are represented by the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), thousands of workers will walk out on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier this month, several hundred childcare workers affiliated with the CSN union walked off the job for a three-day strike. (Simon Turcotte/Radio-Canada)

Where daycare workers are represented by the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ), affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), strikes will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the Quebec Service Employees Union (SQEES), affiliated with the Fonds de solidarité (FTQ), its strike is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

No contract for over a year and a half

Public daycare workers in Quebec have been without a government contract for over a year and a half and voted to start rolling strikes in September.

The Quebec government has offered a raise of up to 17 per cent for educators, but only up to nine per cent to support staff.

"The government stubbornly refuses to offer a salary catch-up for all employees, which we have been demanding from the very start of the negotiations," said Lucie Longchamps, vice-president at the FSSS-CSN, in the statement.

The unions want salary hikes for all daycare workers, which include specialized educators, as well as administrative, kitchen and maintenance workers.

The CSQ is asking for 13 to 20 per cent raises for these workers. The union says the money will help pay staff more and attract more students to study in early childhood education programs.

According to CSQ spokesperson Anne Dionne, Quebec is offering a two per cent raise for these workers, which she says is not enough.

"We are losing [staff] as it is right now. They are leaving the network and we're not attracting and we're not going to be attracting or [be] able to retain them with a two per cent raise," she said.

'It puts a lot of pressure on us,' says parent

A resolution couldn't come fast enough for parents like Arwen Flemming, who has been scrambling amid rolling strikes to find alternative arrangements for her 22-month-old daughter. She says the longer the strikes persist, the harder things get.

"It means I had to miss so much of my work and I love my job," she said. "Daycare allows me to do my job and I'm not able to do my job [without it] ... It makes living in the pandemic so much harder."

Another parent, Shane Bill, says the on-and-off days are negatively affecting his son.

"It's really stressful. It's making it really hard for him to reintegrate and everything ... little kids don't understand that kind of thing," he said.

Flemming says she can't afford to pay $150 to hire someone to watch her daughter while on the job, and Bill says he doesn't get paid for the days he doesn't work.

"It puts a lot of pressure on us," he said.

If no progress is made in negotiations this week, unions say they will push for an unlimited general strike until an agreement is reached with the province. Currently, no new dates for talks are scheduled.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that we must once again increase the pressure to get the government moving," said Stéphanie Vachon, childcare lead at the FSSS-CSN.