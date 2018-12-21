TVA apology for faulty reporting doesn't undo damage, mosque members say

Members of a mosque in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood say an apology by the French-language network TVA for its inaccurate reporting doesn't undo the trouble the story caused to the community.

The network released a story last year that claimed the Ahl-ill-Bait mosque signed a contract with a construction company doing work across the street, and included a provision barring women from being on the site during Friday prayers.

The network eventually retracted the story, but Shahad Salman, the spokesperson for the Ahl-Ill Bait Mosque, said the "damage is still out there."

The TVA story was debunked and taken down in the days following its reporting on a Montreal mosque. (CBC)

She said the TVA report disrupted the mosque's activity for months.

The report prompted outcry from politicians, and a far-right group planned a demonstration outside the mosque. In a notice posted to its website on Thursday, TVA concluded the story was "inaccurate and unfounded."

"When you do news, it's important that you do the thorough investigation that goes with it, because it can affect people's daily lives," she said.

Salman said the community at the mosque is happy to be able to move on.

"Were glad that they recognized their unfounded initial reporting," Salman said.