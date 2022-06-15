Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

A moose is on the loose in suburban Quebec City, police warn

The animal has been seen near René-Lévesque Boulevard, around Université Laval, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

The young'un has been spotted near Université Laval, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood

Laura Marchand · CBC News ·
The young moose has been spotted near Université Laval, in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. (SPVQ)

Quebec City police are asking residents to be aware of a young moose trampling through one of the city's suburban neighbourhoods Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the police, a resident called at 4:45 a.m. to report the animal circulating on Grande Allée Boulevard. When police arrived, they spotted the animal wandering through the streets.

It then continued west towards René-Lévesque Boulevard, wandering around near Université Laval, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Police say they've been working to herd the animal as much as possible towards "more appropriate places" while they await animal experts, who will take charge of the situation.

The moose was last seen entering a wooded area on the university's grounds, where they suspect it's laying low, explained Marie-Pier Rivard, with Quebec City police.

"It's not often we see an animal like this in an urban setting," she said, which is why they're asking citizens, especially motorists, to take extra care when traveling in the area.

Police are asking drivers and residents to be conscious of the animal during their morning commute. (SPVQ)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Marchand

Digital reporter

Laura Marchand is a digital reporter with CBC Montreal. Laura is focused on local news as well as municipal and provincial politics. She previously worked with CBC Montreal's morning radio show Daybreak and the Montreal Gazette. You can reach her at laura.marchand@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now