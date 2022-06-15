A moose is on the loose in suburban Quebec City, police warn

Quebec City police are asking residents to be aware of a young moose trampling through one of the city's suburban neighbourhoods Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the police, a resident called at 4:45 a.m. to report the animal circulating on Grande Allée Boulevard. When police arrived, they spotted the animal wandering through the streets.

It then continued west towards René-Lévesque Boulevard, wandering around near Université Laval, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Police say they've been working to herd the animal as much as possible towards "more appropriate places" while they await animal experts, who will take charge of the situation.

The moose was last seen entering a wooded area on the university's grounds, where they suspect it's laying low, explained Marie-Pier Rivard, with Quebec City police.

"It's not often we see an animal like this in an urban setting," she said, which is why they're asking citizens, especially motorists, to take extra care when traveling in the area.