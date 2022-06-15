A moose is on the loose in suburban Quebec City, police warn
The young'un has been spotted near Université Laval, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood
Quebec City police are asking residents to be aware of a young moose trampling through one of the city's suburban neighbourhoods Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson with the police, a resident called at 4:45 a.m. to report the animal circulating on Grande Allée Boulevard. When police arrived, they spotted the animal wandering through the streets.
It then continued west towards René-Lévesque Boulevard, wandering around near Université Laval, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.
Police say they've been working to herd the animal as much as possible towards "more appropriate places" while they await animal experts, who will take charge of the situation.
The moose was last seen entering a wooded area on the university's grounds, where they suspect it's laying low, explained Marie-Pier Rivard, with Quebec City police.
"It's not often we see an animal like this in an urban setting," she said, which is why they're asking citizens, especially motorists, to take extra care when traveling in the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?