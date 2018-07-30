Moose on the loose in Kirkland tranquilized, trucked out of town

West Island resident Sabrina Cusson's commute to work was more eventful than usual this weekend.

Cusson and her father were driving east on Kirkland's Brunswick Blvd. near de Salaberry Blvd. at about 5:35 a.m. Sunday when they spotted a large moose ahead of them.

"I'm not the best at seeing things, but I see this black shadow and I'm like, 'That's not a horse, daddy, that's a moose,'" she recalled.

Cusson said the animal appeared to be lost and scared, so they followed it and contacted police.

"I'm like, 'Hi, sir, I didn't know who to call, but there's a moose on the road,'" she said, laughing. "He clearly thought I was crazy."

While deer are occasionally spotted near forested areas in Kirkland, Cusson said this was the first time she had ever heard of a moose wandering around the suburban town, about 30 kilometres west of Montreal's downtown core.

Nicolas Bégin, a spokesperson for the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, told CBC News the moose was intercepted and tranquilized.

He said the animal was a young female, and that it is indeed rare to see a moose in a populated area like Kirkland.

Bégin said the moose was dropped off in a forested area close to the United States border.

He said if someone does spot a moose in distress, they can call the ministry at 1-800-463-2191.